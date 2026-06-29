Alligators injure three, one fatally, in string of attacks in Florida

By Julianna Bragg, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people have been attacked by alligators across central Florida in the last week, with the most recent attack killing a 31-year-old woman.

Serious encounters with alligators remain relatively rare, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data, but there have been three attacks in the last seven days. Two came with 24 hours of each other, according to CNN affiliate WESH.

The victim in the latest attack had stopped to swim with her boyfriend and friend in the Econlockhatchee River just north of Orlando Sunday afternoon when the alligator bit her, the FWC said in a press briefing.

Her boyfriend tried to get her out of the alligator’s mouth, officials said.

The 911 caller described the woman’s injuries as “horrible.” She suffered bites to both arms and later died after being transported to a hospital.

Officials with the FWC captured a 13-foot alligator at the scene and a 12-footer nearby, saying either could have been responsible for the attack.

“I’ve seen really big gators in here. I’ve never heard of an attack, though,” Leia Vieira, a hiker, told WESH.

Twenty-four hours earlier, a boy, who was fishing with his father, was bitten on the hand at Nelson’s Fish Camp in Marion County, WESH reported.

A snorkeler was bitten on June 21 at Rainbow River in the same area — about 100 miles away from Sunday’s fatal attack in Seminole County.

Authorities temporarily closed the river following the first attack before wildlife officials located and removed the alligator, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials captured and euthanized the 8-foot-7-inch gator that bit the young boy, according to WESH.

How common are alligator bites?

Though Florida is home to an estimated 1.3 million gators, attacks on people are uncommon.

The state averages about eight unprovoked bites each year, according to the FWC, which runs a statewide program to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

Since 1948, Florida has recorded more than 450 alligator attacks, with only 30 resulting in fatalities.

Last year, the state recorded 13 alligator attacks, including two fatalities. Eight of the attacks caused major injuries, while five resulted in minor injuries.

A study by researchers at the University of Florida and Centre College in Kentucky found that low-risk activities, such as walking near the water or remaining on land, rarely resulted in attacks.

The highest number of fatal attacks, the study found, occurred after high-risk behaviors, including deliberately entering waterways known to contain alligators.

“Situational awareness and informed choices, especially during recreational activities in alligator country, can help protect both people and wildlife,” Dr. Frank Mazzotti, a professor of wildlife ecology at the University of Floridaand one of the study’s authors, said when the findings were published last year.

“Many bites,” Mazzotti said, “can be prevented if humans are aware of their surroundings and minimize risky behaviors.”

The-CNN-Wire

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