3 firefighters killed as wildfires rage across the West, prompting July 4 fireworks restrictions in Utah

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By Alaa Elassar, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — Three firefighters have died battling a fast-moving blaze along the Colorado-Utah border, officials said, as dozens of infernos rage across the West, with Utah imposing sweeping restrictions on Fourth of July fireworks ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday.

The three firefighters died while battling wildfires that later became known as the fast-growing Snyder Fire, which as of Monday had burned more than 30,000 acres along the Utah-Colorado border, the US Wildland Fire Service said. They have been identified as Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan, Nick Hutcherson, 27 of Glendale, Arizona, and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Alabama, according to a release from the US Department of the Interior.

The firefighters had been caught in a “burnover incident,” an extremely dangerous scenario in which firefighting crews are overtaken by a fast-moving blaze with no viable escape route or safety zone, the US Wildland Fire Service said. Two others were transported to a hospital where they were treated for burn injuries, the service said.

“The U.S. Wildland Fire Service and the U.S. Forest Service are focused on supporting the firefighters’ family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Weather conditions in the Four Corners region will continue to favor rapid fire growth through Wednesday with dry air, 20% relative humidity or less, and strong winds gusting between 30 and 45 mph, occasionally over 50 mph locally.

The Aspen Acres Fire in southern Colorado is an example of those dangerous conditions at work. The fire, which started early Monday morning, has now grown to 23,000 acres as howling winds have stymied local firefighting efforts, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said.

The powerful winds were evident in doorbell camera footage from a home in Beulah, Colorado, Monday as smoke and ash were blown through the air and flames crept closer to the property.

Joseph Armeanio told CNN he wasn’t home when the fire approached, but he watched through his Ring camera.

“Stuff can be rebought, things rebuilt and the forest will regrow, so be grateful all in all,” Armeanio said, urging others to stay prepared and heed evacuation warnings from fire crews. “When the wind is pushing fire that is in dry trees there isn’t much to do but get out of the way.”

The National Interagency Fire Center has increased the national preparedness level to Level 4 of 5 “in response to current and anticipated national fire activity,” which means national resources are “heavily committed” to help combat fires across the US.

Colorado fires prompt evacuations, emergency declarations

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Saturday in Mesa County in reaction to the Snyder Fire, which he said had crossed into Colorado from Utah, and authorized the state’s National Guard to support response efforts.

In the Aspen Acres Fire, evacuation orders have forced about 4,200 people from their homes as the fire continues to rapidly grow, Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero said in a Monday news briefing. Residents in parts of neighboring Custer County were also told to evacuate.

High winds continue to fuel the fire, swallowing multiple residences and preventing firefighters from using air support, Lucero said. No injuries have been reported, he said.

Ground crews are working to protect homes and evacuate residents, but with the lack of air support, firefighters are “at the mercy of that fire,” Lucero said.

Another fast-moving wildfire, the Gold Mountain Fire, prompted Ouray County, Colorado, to declare a local state of emergency and issue mandatory evacuation orders as it burned through steep, rugged terrain east of Telluride. The fire was mapped at more than 7,000 acres as of Monday afternoon, officials said.

The fire, which originated on US Forest Service land, escalated over the weekend as additional state and federal firefighting resources, including hotshot crews, air tankers and helicopters, were mobilized, state officials said.

In central Colorado, evacuation orders were in place for Lake County campgrounds, trails and certain roads near the Willow Fire, which has reached more than 1,200 acres. Evacuation warnings are also in place for residential areas near the fire.

These additional fires, many of which are at 0% containment, have also received state disaster declarations, the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said. Several counties and some federal land across Colorado have implemented fire restrictions, which ban activities like camp fires, use of personal fireworks and smoking outside.

Many counties across the state have banned fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July, but Polis also encouraged people “to exercise personal responsibility” with fireworks or other things that might start a fire.

“We owe it to the firefighters on the front lines to prevent new fires from starting,” he said during a news conference Monday.

The fires have prompted feats of bravery from rescue crews. Over the weekend, 120 rafters and six dogs were rescued from the Colorado River as the Snyder Fire grew closer to the riverbanks and forced authorities to evacuate a large section, Mesa County Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post. Multiple agencies helped safely evacuate the entire group.

Firework restrictions in Utah as crews battle multiple large fires

Utah’s governor announced last week firework restrictions for the Fourth of July, saying a historic drought, hundreds of wildfires and unprecedented fire behavior have stretched Utah’s firefighting resources to the brink.

“Utahns love celebrating the Fourth of July with family, friends and fireworks. I do too. But this year is different,” Gov. Spencer Cox said. “We are seeing fire behavior that even our most experienced firefighters say they’ve never witnessed before.”

In some municipalities, local leaders working alongside fire officials will designate approved areas where fireworks can still be used under safer conditions.

State officials have warned anyone whose illegal actions ignite a wildfire could face steep criminal charges and substantial civil liability for the damage caused.

“This is a temporary measure for an extraordinary year,” Cox said of the fireworks ban. “It protects lives and homes while allowing local leaders, working alongside their fire officials, to identify areas where fireworks can be used safely.”

The fire threat was so severe Friday and through the weekend that the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City issued its first-ever “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning, which covered central and southern Utah and included the Cottonwood Fire, the state’s largest active blaze.

The Cottonwood Fire, burning through the Fishlake National Forest east of Beaver, Utah, has grown to nearly 100,000 acres as of Monday, an area bigger than Salt Lake City, and remains 0% contained. Evacuations are in place for the blaze, which state and local officials believe is likely Utah’s costliest and most destructive wildfire on record. Its cause is still under investigation.

A total of 1,200 personnel are battling the Cottonwood Fire, where crews have been warned to stay vigilant of the dangerous and unpredictable fire behavior.

Farther north, the Iron Fire near Eureka, Utah, has burned more than 40,000 acres after forcing evacuations in recent days. Nearby, the Cherry Fire, sparked by lightning Friday morning, has grown to more than 30,000 acres.

Another blaze, the Wild Goose Fire, ignited near Holden on Friday, adding to a growing list of active wildfires across Utah. The fire had burned more than 11,000 acres and was 2% contained as of Monday morning, according to federal fire officials.

Farther southeast, the rapidly growing Babylon Fire prompted the Manti-La Sal National Forest to issue an emergency closure Sunday.

The fire exploded from about 300 acres to more than 16,000 acres in 24 hours with no containment as crews battle the blaze and work to protect infrastructure, forest officials said. As of Monday, it was nearing 40,000 acres, according to data from Inciweb. Strong wind and critically low humidity are expected to keep fire activity high over the coming days.

Beloved family retreats reduced to ashes

Across Utah’s Beaver Mountain community, residents are grieving the loss of cherished cabins and family retreats that held generations of memories.

Evan Stapley said he learned his family’s cabin had burned in the Cottonwood Fire after a friend sent him video of where it once stood.

“I saw that and went, ‘That’s just unbelievable,’” he told CNN affiliate KSL. “The fire must have moved so fast and twirled around in there and just took it. … I cried,” he added. “I’ve got too many memories, too many memories of that place.”

The fire also destroyed or damaged several buildings at Eagle Point Resort. Owner Shane Gadbaw said in a Facebook post the ski resort will remain closed as it recovers from what he called “a catastrophe.”

One of the first responders who fought the blaze Monday delivered an emotional account during a Friday meeting in Piute County to discuss updates and response to the Cottonwood Fire, CNN affiliate KSTU reported.

“We did everything we absolutely could. We called for every bit of help we could find. And about all we could do was get people out of the way of it,” Nick Schenk, of Great Basin Team 5, told KSTU.

This story has been updated with additional information.

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CNN Meteorologist Chris Dolce and CNN’s Amanda Musa, Taylor Romine and Hanna Park contributed to this report.