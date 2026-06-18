Scaled-back goals, billionaire’s Birkin bags, melt-proof ice cream: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Kimberly Richardson, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Don’t let a US heat wave derail your summer fun or fitness routine. These tips cover hydration, what to eat and the best times to exercise.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ A moving target

In the effort to secure a deal to end the war with Iran, President Donald Trump has pared back many of his original goals. CNN’s Aaron Blake breaks down what’s changed — and what hasn’t.

2️⃣ Rare Birkin bags

A billionaire jailed in one of the largest fraud cases in history is auctioning off a trove of luxury items. Proceeds from the sale won’t come close to repaying the $27 billion she owes her victims.

3️⃣ Architectural excess

An extravagant White House ballroom and proposed triumphal arch in Washington, DC, are grabbing the headlines, but hundreds of miles away a controversial courthouse design was just quietly unveiled.

4️⃣ ‘Just try it once’

World Cup matches are well underway, and while the outcomes are unpredictable, one thing isn’t: Japan’s fans are famously tidy, and they leave stadiums looking spotless. Here’s why.

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5️⃣ Drip-free dessert

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! A secret ingredient from Turkey makes it stretch like taffy — and nearly melt-proof.

Watch this

🟡 Geological wonder: Thanks to its unique mix of minerals and organisms, this lake forms a stunning natural phenomenon: polka dots. Watch how — and when — it appears.

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Top headlines

Check this out

🏀 Ticker-tape parade: New York is partying like it’s … 1973. More than five decades after the Knicks’ last NBA championship, crowds packed the streets to celebrate. Take a look.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🌲 Nicknamed the “Heaven Sword,” how tall is East Asia’s tallest tree?

﻿A. 129 feet

B. 276 feet

C. 332 feet

D. 458 feet

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: China’s ‘Natasha’ toy trend draws backlash over violence and racism

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Researchers estimate the tree — towering 276 feet tall — is about 1,000 years old.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Chris Good.