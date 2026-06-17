A cultural divide, tattoo ads, decades of deceit: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! At an emotionally raw sentencing hearing, Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann received life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge called him a coward.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ A cultural divide

Americans are polarized when it comes to “culture war” issues such as gender, race and sexuality, a new CNN poll found. Republicans are trying to use that to their advantage in the midterm elections.

2️⃣ B-52 crash

The Air Force identified the eight people killed when a bomber went down in the California desert. An engineer celebrating his wedding anniversary, service members and Boeing employees were among the victims.

3️⃣ Decades of deceit

Once trusted by museums, auction houses and collectors, the late antiquities dealer Douglas Latchford is now among the art market’s most toxic names. He made millions from an international looting network.

4️⃣ Promotional ink

A cryptocurrency platform is paying people to tattoo advertisements on their bodies, but critics are calling it exploitation. One man in India put a misspelling on his forehead for $3,000.

5️⃣ Cheers to that!

The winners from the world’s largest wine awards were just announced, and there were some surprises — including the best year ever for the US.

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📱 Troubling trend: Videos showing a Black baby doll named “Natasha” being bitten, pulled and thrown spread across Chinese social media before critics blasted the violence and racism.

Top headlines

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🥶 Frozen in time: A new vault in the Antarctic is safeguarding ice samples — and the secrets of the world’s vanishing glaciers. Take a peek inside.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

⚽ Which player scored all three goals in his team’s opening game at the World Cup?

﻿A. Cristiano Ronaldo

B. Erling Haaland

C. Kylian Mbappé

D. Lionel Messi

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

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✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Woman dies after bungee jump accident in Brazil

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Messi scored a hat trick in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.