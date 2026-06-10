Patriotism and pride, the forgotten host, all in on longevity: Catch up on the day’s stories

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By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Nearly one-third of middle-aged Americans struggle to understand basic health tasks like reading medical directions. One question could change that.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Patriotism and pride

Several teens are competing to win the Trump administration’s civics contest in honor of America’s 250th birthday. It comes with a $150,000 scholarship, though some have mixed feelings about the president and the country’s future.

2️⃣ Wary of water

About 25% of the Netherlands is below sea level, so flooding remains an ever-present threat. Engineers built the world’s biggest storm barrier — even that might not provide enough protection.

3️⃣ ‘We deserve this’

Canada may be the forgotten co-host of this year’s World Cup, but it’s just happy to be part of the conversation. Vancouver and Toronto are showcasing their multicultural pride.

⚽ Sign up for The Beautiful Game, our daily World Cup newsletter

4️⃣ Meeting the moment

Longevity has become the latest buzzword for skincare influencers, who urge their followers to preserve their youth while they can. Big beauty brands are going all in.

5️⃣ Frivolous fun

Drag on film is nothing new, but the queens in RuPaul’s new spoof of a disaster movie do something radical: traditional goofy comedy.

Watch this

😂 Comedy gold: The past and present of “Saturday Night Live” collide as Tracy Morgan and Marcello Hernández dish about the show and a new project with Tina Fey.

Top headlines

Check this out

👩‍🦰 Luscious locks: The latest K-beauty craze isn’t just glossy hair — it’s “glass” hair, so perfectly polished it reflects a mirror-like sheen.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🗳️ US Rep. Nancy Mace just finished fifth in the Republican primary for governor in which state?

﻿A. Georgia

B. North Carolina

C. South Carolina

D. Kentucky

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Truck catches fire, setting off fireworks on highway

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Mace only received about 12% of the votes in South Carolina.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.