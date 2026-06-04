Teen killed, 3 wounded in shooting at California high school graduation ceremony



CNN

By Laura Sharman, Diego Mendoza, CNN

(CNN) — A teenager was killed and three people wounded in a shooting following a California high school graduation ceremony Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Police responded around 7:15 p.m. local time to the shooting in the parking lot of Fairfield High School, around 50 miles northeast of San Francisco, Michelle Belyea, an officer at Fairfield Police Department, told CNN affiliate KCRA.

The youngest of the three wounded was just 11 years old, along with two adults aged 20 and 25, Belyea said.

“There was one additional victim, an 18-year-old, who did succumb to their injuries sustained during this incident,” she said.

“This is a very active incident,” Belyea said, adding an investigation is underway and they have no information to suggest there is “any ongoing threat to the community at this time.”

Authorities have not released any details on the suspect.

CNN has reached out to police and the Solano County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District told CNN law enforcement responded to the shooting at the graduation ceremony for Sem Yeto High School, which shares a campus with Fairfield, according to KCRA.

A man who attended the ceremony told KCRA he heard shots fired as photographs were being taken in the school parking lot.

Amanda Prieto, who lives near the school, said she was on the phone in her backyard when she heard the shots.

“I looked over the fence and people were just screaming and running through the parking lot. It was horrific,” Prieto told KCRA.

Prieto, whose 17-year-old son is a student at the school, said she was “immediately terrified.” Her husband, Luis Prieto, told KCRA emergency services acted swiftly, with patrol vehicles and ambulances on site.

Ilana Israel Samuels, of the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, said in a statement to CNN, “Our thoughts are with the individuals affected and as soon as we have more details we will share that with you.”

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