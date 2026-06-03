Oceans in deep trouble, trademark fight, virus protections: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

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5 things

1️⃣ Deep trouble

The Trump administration plans to dismantle a monitoring system that provides critical data on the world’s oceans. With record-breaking sea temperatures and an imminent super El Niño, experts are alarmed.

2️⃣ Medical missions

The trips are a vital source of foreign money for Cuba, with doctors and nurses from the island providing care in developing nations. Several Latin American countries are cutting ties amid allegations of exploitation.

3️⃣ Big decisions

June is shaping up to be an explosive month for the Supreme Court, as justices scramble to issue more than two dozen opinions. Rulings on executive power, immigration and mail-in ballots are due in the coming weeks.

4️⃣ Soccer struggles

All eyes are on North America as it prepares to host the World Cup, and once again China will watch from the sidelines. But there are signs that “the beautiful game” might finally be gaining a foothold there.

⚽ Sign up for CNN’s daily World Cup newsletter

5️⃣ ‘I am here to fight’

Environmental activist and drag queen Pattie Gonia defended herself against a lawsuit filed by the clothing company Patagonia for trademark infringement. She said it’s about a lot more than money.

Watch this

👮 Carried to safety: Bodycam footage captured the dramatic moment when a police officer rescued a woman after her car got stuck during severe weather in Aurora, Colorado.

Top headlines

Check this out

📸 Incredible images: A polar bear taking a nap. A busy dumpling stall in Seoul. The remnants of a rain shower in the desert. Those were some of the standouts in this year’s National Geographic Traveller UK photo competition. Check out the winners.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🏀 How much are the cheapest tickets to see the New York Knicks play in the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden?

﻿A. $1,000

B. $1,850

C. $2,700

D. $4,000

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Meet the ‘groypers’: Why young men are drawn to far-right streamer Nick Fuentes’ sexist and racist rhetoric

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Nosebleed seats are selling for nearly $4,000 each, according to secondary marketplace TickPick.

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👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.