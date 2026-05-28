Commuting chaos, promiscuous bride, living a happier life: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Kimberly Richardson, CNN

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5 things

1️⃣ Full-blown headache

The World Cup in the US is a once-in-a-generation event, but for New York Knicks fans, so is this NBA Finals run. If the two collide, the real chaos may be the commute — even with a plan in place.

⚽ Introducing The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily World Cup newsletter

2️⃣ Geographical divide

The pandemic brought rock-bottom mortgage rates and a rush for space, sparking a housing frenzy. Five years later, is it finally a buyer’s market? That depends where you look.

3️⃣ ‘Like a moving target’

It’s a tough time to find a job in software engineering. AI is fueling fears of cheating in interviews, and company priorities are shifting by the day. But hiring managers have a bigger worry.

4️⃣ Promiscuous bride

Vibeke Tandberg met her husband at the bar. And the next one. And the husband after that. In fact, she met all 11 of her husbands at a bar in Norway. Her unassuming wedding photos poke holes in the patriarchy.

5️⃣ Holy crap!

Elephant dung might be the surprising key to saving a species, protecting rare ebony and shaping the future of guitar-making. Here’s why.

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🌪️ Towering sight: A massive tornado was caught on video as powerful supercell storms tore through northern Mexico. No major injuries or damage were reported.

Top headlines

Check this out

📦 ‘Cardboard grannies’: In one of Asia’s richest cities, these women zigzag through busy streets — hauling stacks of discarded waste for a pittance just to get by.

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Quiz time

🇮🇹 Italy’s Supreme Court ruled hotels can legally refuse to serve guests which of the following?

﻿A. Bread

B. Olive oil

C. Tap water

D. Espresso

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: ‘Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me’: 6 essential stops along Route 66

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The country’s laws do not require restaurants or hotels to serve tap water.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Chris Good.