5 things to know for May 26: Pope Leo on AI, Texas runoffs, Iran negotiations, New Orleans, Chemical tank scare

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The 79th Cannes Film Festival has officially wrapped after another glamorous collision of cinema and fashion on the French Riviera. While much of the focus remained on the films themselves, the red carpet also delivered striking looks ranging from timelessly elegant to delightfully quirky.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Pope Leo on AI

Pope Leo XIV is warning that control of artificial intelligence must not remain in the hands of “a few” while arguing that rapidly advancing technology is fueling world conflicts. He outlined his concerns on Monday — along with broader proposals aimed at protecting humanity — in the first major theological document of his pontificate. Read more.

WATCH: Why Pope Leo sees battle against AI as a holy matter

2️⃣ Texas runoffs

All eyes are on Texas today as Sen. John Cornyn fights to hold onto his seat in a high-stakes Republican primary against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who recently secured President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Trump’s intervention in the runoff comes as the president continues to wield his influence in Republican primaries nationwide. Read more.

3️⃣ Iran negotiations

The US military conducted what it called “self-defense” strikes targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats around the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The strikes come amid a ceasefire and as Washington and Tehran are engaged in negotiations to end the war, though top US officials insist the military action will not derail the talks. Read more.

4️⃣ New Orleans

Rising sea levels will swallow New Orleans faster than many realize, according to a new expert analysis. Scientists say people should begin relocating now before the city’s risks become much more difficult to manage. Read more.

5️⃣ Chemical tank scare

After days of fears over a possible catastrophic explosion, California officials said Monday that a crack in an overheating chemical tank had helped release pressure and stabilize the situation for now. Many evacuated residents were allowed to return home, but officials are still urging caution as a toxic leak or smaller explosion remains possible. Read more.

WATCH: Worst-case chemical tank explosion risk eliminated

Breakfast browse

Knicks fans, rejoice

The New York Knicks blew out the Cavaliers on Sunday to complete a series sweep and reach their first NBA Finals since 1999.

Ferrari unveils its first electric car

Ferrari’s first EV trades the signature growl for silence, with a six-figure price tag still tailored to the ultrawealthy.

Why did T. rex have tiny arms?

A new study suggests those famously tiny limbs may have been more useful than they looked.

Iran’s complex game plan for the World Cup

Iran’s national soccer team will sleep in Mexico and travel to the US for its three World Cup matches after Washington declined to host the squad for the tournament.

Time to move

Taking five-minute movement breaks every 30 minutes while you work can boost happiness and productivity.

And finally…

▶️ Athletes compete on performance-enhancing drugs

The Enhanced Games are promoted as a competition where athletes can openly use performance-enhancing drugs in pursuit of record-breaking feats. Some say the games are a new frontier for sports, while critics argue they glamorize doping.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Lauren Kent.