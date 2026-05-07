Canvas hack strands university students during finals week

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Students attempting to access grades, study materials and quizzes were met instead with a message from a hacker on Thursday.

Universities and school systems across the country, from the University of Pennsylvania to Georgetown University to the the University of Oklahoma, reported a ransom note on the homepage of their schools’ Canvas sites. Canvas is a popular, cloud-based digital hub for classrooms.

Half of all college and university students in North America use Canvas or Canvas Career, parent company Instructure claims on its website, with more than 8,000 institutions as customers. Many of those students are in the middle of a busy Spring finals week.

This is the second data breach this month among schools and universities. Hacking group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for both attacks. In the note, reported by different student news outlets, the group demanded ransoms to prevent further data leaks.

“ShinyHunters has breached Instructure (again),” read a warning on a University of Washington student’s account around noon PT, which was seen by CNN. “Instead of contacting us to resolve it they ignored us and did some ‘security patches.’”

Instructure said on its website that Canvas was “in maintenance mode” late Thursday afternoon, adding that it was investigating the issue.

On May 1, in a different attack, Instructure said it “experienced a cybersecurity incident perpetrated by a criminal threat actor” but contained the situation the next day. But the company indicated that user names, email addresses and student ID numbers were breached.

“Instructure still has until EOD 12 May 2026 to contact us,” Thursday’s note said.

CNN has reached out to Instructure for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

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