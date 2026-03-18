Prosecutors in Kouri Richins’ murder trial couldn’t prove how she poisoned her husband. They didn’t need to

By Nicki Brown, CNN

(CNN) — During Kouri Richins’ weekslong murder trial, her attorneys repeatedly drove home the crux of their defense – that prosecutors could not prove how the drugs that killed her husband entered his body.

Not one of more than 40 witnesses called by the prosecution testified about how Kouri Richins administered roughly five times a lethal dose of fentanyl to Eric Richins in March 2022. In the prosecution’s closing argument, Brad Bloodworth argued she slipped the drugs into her husband’s drinks the night he died.

“They cannot tell you how Eric ingested that fentanyl,” defense attorney Wendy Lewis told jurors in her closing argument. “They haven’t done their job, and now they want you to make inferences based on paper-thin evidence.”

To prove their case, prosecutors relied largely on circumstantial evidence to tie her to Eric Richins’ death. After roughly three hours of deliberations, a Utah jury on Monday convicted Kouri Richins of aggravated murder and all other charges.

Cases based on direct evidence are not necessarily stronger than those that rely on circumstantial evidence, legal experts said. Unlike direct evidence, such as eyewitnesses or recordings of a crime, circumstantial cases require jurors to determine a defendant’s guilt by weaving together indirect evidence.

In Kouri Richins’ case, prosecutors focused on potential motives for Kouri Richins to kill her husband and actions they said show her guilty conscience after his death – both elements that can illustrate a defendant’s state of mind. They also used digital records to corroborate key witness testimony, which strengthened their circumstantial case.

“All of these things together start to add up, and the prosecution builds this huge mountain,” Massachusetts criminal defense attorney Elyse Hershon said. “The defense is trying to take pieces out, but it did not collapse.”

Motives give jurors ‘a reason to convict’

Prosecutors focused much of their case on the reasons Kouri Richins may have wanted her husband dead: she was unhappy in her marriage, having an affair with another man and believed she stood to receive millions of dollars after his death.

“A motive gives the ‘why’ – why an alleged crime was committed by the defendant sitting in the courtroom,” said CNN Trial Correspondent Jean Casarez, herself an attorney who closely covered the trial. “Juries want to know why. That gives them a reason to convict.”

Despite the salacious details about Kouri Richins’ extramarital affair, prosecutors largely concentrated on her desperate financial situation. A forensic accountant testified for a full day about Kouri Richins’ struggling real estate business and perpetual debt cycle.

“As of the date that Eric Richins died, Kouri Richins was in financial distress and her financial enterprise was collapsing, had been collapsing – and but for a significant infusion of cash and capital, would have continued to collapse,” said Brooke Karrington, who analyzed financial records in the case.

Eric Richins’ life was insured for more than $2.2 million through several policies, including one ﻿his wife was convicted of applying for fraudulently.

Ten days after that policy took effect, Kouri Richins attempted to kill her husband on Valentine’s Day, her jury found. A month later, he was dead.

“Kouri Richins wanted to murder Eric Richins, thus took out an insurance policy on his life to get money for murdering Eric Richins,” Bloodworth told the jury in his closing argument. “Then she murdered Eric Richins, and then she submitted a claim to get the money.”

Jurors unanimously agreed both the murder and attempted murder of Eric Richins were committed for financial benefit, according to the verdict form – which Casarez said shows “the money was really paramount in those jurors’ minds.”

Digital records added credibility to flawed testimony

Arguably the prosecution’s star witness, a housecleaner named Carmen Lauber, testified Kouri Richins asked her for drugs several times in early 2022. Lauber bought pills from a man named Robert Crozier at a gas station twice before Eric Richins’ death and a third time shortly after, she said – offering jurors a theory for how a suburban Utah mother of three obtained the illicit street drugs that killed her husband.

But as a witness, Lauber had flaws: The defense spent hours attempting to undermine Lauber’s credibility by pointing out her history of drug use, inconsistencies in her statements and the immunity deal she reached with prosecutors in exchange for her truthful testimony against Kouri Richins.

“If (the jury) hadn’t believed her, there may not have been a conviction,” Casarez said.

However, cell phone records displayed in court bolstered Lauber’s testimony, adding “so much credibility to the circumstantial case,” Casarez said.

Cell phone data showed both Lauber’s and Crozier’s phones were near the gas station in question on February 11 and February 26, 2022 – days before the attempted murder and death of Eric Richins.

Kouri Richins texted Lauber, “Still have your hookup?” days after her husband’s death, according to phone records shown in court. Lauber and Crozier’s phones were around the gas station again on March 9, 2022, Chris Kotrodimos, a digital forensics analyst, testified.

Crozier testified he gave Lauber pills at the gas station but insisted he did not sell fentanyl at the time. He had previously confirmed he sold Lauber fentanyl in a jailhouse interview with law enforcement during the investigation into Eric Richins’ death. On the stand, Crozier said he didn’t remember the jailhouse conversation and was detoxing from drugs at the time.

Hundreds of messages between Kouri Richins and Lauber from early 2022 were deleted from both their devices, Kotrodimos said, but records showed they exchanged multiple texts each day Lauber said she purchased the drugs.

“They were pivotal dates, pivotal times, to when prosecutors say the drugs were purchased and close to the time they were administered,” Casarez said.

Kouri Richins’ ‘guilty conscience’

Prosecutors also pointed to evidence they said showed Kouri Richins’ “guilty conscience” and her efforts to cover up her crimes.

“Consciousness of guilt – through what a defendant said or did or didn’t say – can speak volumes to a jury,” Casarez said. “Because it shows their state of mind was trying to cover up the truth – and the truth would be that (the defendant) committed the crime that was charged.”

Although data from early 2022 was deleted from Kouri Richins’ phone, Kotrodimos testified about dozens of internet searches made on a new phone she started using that April, after law enforcement seized the phone she was using at the time of Eric Richins’ death.

Some of the searches included: “can fbi find deleted messages,” “what is a lethal.dose.of.fetanayl (sic),” and, “if someone is poisned (sic) what does it go down on the death certificate as.”

In his closing, Bloodworth argued the searches revealed her knowledge of what happened to her husband of nine years.

“She didn’t search if someone accidentally (overdoses),” Bloodworth said. “She doesn’t search if somebody is dead for unknown reasons. She searches if somebody is poisoned – because that is what happened.”

Another “damning” piece of evidence was a letter found in Kouri Richins’ jail cell in September 2023, Hershon said.

Prosecutors said the so-called “Walk the Dog” letter detailed a “fake story” Kouri Richins wanted her brother to relay to her then-attorney, suggesting Eric Richins had a history of buying drugs in Mexico and then later asked her to purchase some from Lauber.

“This was a step-by-step and word-by-word plan for testimony to counteract the charges she was facing,” Hershon said.

“What she put in that letter makes everything else that happened in the trial more believable, from the prosecutor’s point of view.”

“Because all of these other things, it’s not just another coincidence, another coincidence, another coincidence,” Hershon said. “It’s now saying this is a pattern, this is a scheme, this is a plan of action that she put together step by step by step.”

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