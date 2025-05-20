New Orleans inmate who allegedly threatened maintenance worker into helping with breakout had escaped from jail before

By Cindy Von Quednow, Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — An inmate who allegedly threatened a maintenance worker into helping him and nine other men break out of a New Orleans jail had previously escaped from a detention center in North Louisiana, authorities said.

Antoine Massey and another inmate broke out of the Morehouse Parish Detention Center in Collinston in 2019, before being recaptured in Lancaster, Texas, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief James Mardis told CNN Tuesday.

Massey and the other inmate cut through wire in a chain link fence at the exercise yard of the facility and crawled under it in broad daylight back in August 2019, Mardis said. A vehicle with Texas tags was seen in the rural area and was believed to have picked up the men. Deputies and correction officers were at the scene within minutes, but the men had gotten away, he said.

The men were taken into custody that evening in Texas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mardis said he was told of Massey’s second escape on Monday, though the Louisiana State Police had called to ask about the inmate over the weekend, he said. The chief did not know what Massey was being held on at the time, and is not aware of any previous jailbreaks before 2019.

“It didn’t surprise me, because he was known for that,” Mardis said about learning that Massey had escaped once again.

A maintenance worker said Massey threatened to shank him if he didn’t turn off the water to the cell they used in their breakout, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Sterling Williams, a worker with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, “willfully and maliciously assisted” with the escape by turning off the water to cell 6, the affidavit said. Williams, 33, said he had done so under the instruction of Massey.

If the water had still been on, “the plan to escape would not have been successful and potentially flooded the cell, drawing attention to their actions,” according to the affidavit.

Six inmates — including Massey — are still on the run as of Tuesday, leaving New Orleans on high alert. The New Orleans district attorney said Monday some of his staff had left town, fearing for their safety.

Massey and nine other men — facing an array of charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment with a weapon and murder — ultimately broke out of the Orleans Justice Center through a hole behind a metal toilet just after midnight Friday.

Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of malfeasance in office and 10 counts of principal to simple escape. His arrest comes as tensions between local and state officials continue to rise, and authorities pledge to find anyone who aided in the brazen escape.

CNN is working to determine whether Williams has an attorney.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill told Fox News Tuesday that authorities believe Williams was involved over a period of time.

“We think that it was more than just that night,” she said. “I can’t really give all the details of times and dates, but we believe this person had multiple days of involvement.”

An agent with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation described Williams as being initially “evasive and untruthful” before providing information, according to the affidavit.

“This was a coordinated effort, aided by individuals inside our own agency, who made the choice to break the law,” Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Tuesday at a meeting of the city council’s criminal justice committee. Hutson noted the agency continues “to pursue everyone involved.”

