Trump administration is considering freezing $510 million in grants to Brown University

By Samantha Waldenberg and Carma Hassan, CNN

(CNN) — More than half a billion dollars in grant money is on the line at Brown University as the Trump administration reviews the Ivy League university’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies and its response to antisemitism, a White House official told CNN. News and opinion website The Daily Caller first reported the freeze on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Brown University told CNN the university “had no information to substantiate this.”

The move comes after a Brown University assistant professor and doctor was deported last month from Boston to Lebanon after federal agents found photos of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iran’s supreme leader on her cell phone, a source familiar with the case told CNN at the time.

Dr. Rasha Alawieh “traveled to Beirut, Lebanon, to attend the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah – a brutal terrorist who led Hezbollah, responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade terror spree,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said in March.

Brown is the latest Ivy League school to face funding halts or cuts since President Donald Trump took office. On Tuesday, the Trump administration suspended research grants totaling $210 million to Princeton University as part of an ongoing investigation into antisemitism on campus, according to the White House and the Department of Energy. Last month, his administration first canceled $400 million to Columbia University over antisemitism on campus, paused $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania and placed more than $9 billion in contracts and grants under review at Harvard University as part of its investigation into antisemitism on campus.

Brown University is one of more than 50 schools being investigated by the Department of Education for alleged violations “relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

