Columbia University Interim President Katrina Armstrong steps down

Published 4:56 pm

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Katrina Armstrong, interim president of Columbia University, is stepping down, the school said in an announcement Friday.

Columbia University recently announced a series of new policies – including restrictions on demonstrations, new disciplinary procedures and immediately reviewing its Middle East curriculum – making apparent concessions following President Donald Trump’s revocation of $400 million in federal funding over campus protests.

“Dr. Armstrong accepted the role of interim president at a time of great uncertainty for the University and worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our community,” said David J. Greenwald, chair of the board of trustees.

Claire Shipman, co-chair of the Colubmia board of trustees has been appointed acting president until the board can complete a presidential search, a university statement said.

Shipman has been on the board since 2013. She is a journalist and author who holds a graduate degree from Columbia, the school said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

