Medevac jet with 6 people on board crashes in northeast Philadelphia neighborhood

(CNN) — A twin-engine medevac jet crashed in a neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia Friday night, causing a fiery explosion, according to authorities and video from the scene.

The Learjet 55 with six people on board crashed after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.

The private business jet was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, the FAA said. Radio audio from air traffic control describes the downed Learjet as a “medevac” flight.

The plane took off just after 6 p.m. ET and reached 1,650 feet before plunging, according to data from ADS-B Exchange. The data shows the final speed of descent was 11,000 feet per minute.

As an air traffic controller tries to contact the plane, there’s a callout, heard on LiveATC.net, “Medevac med service, northeast tower. Medevac med service, northeast tower. Are you on frequency?”

A little over a minute later, the controller is heard saying: “We have a lost aircraft.”

A pediatric patient, their escort and four crew members were aboard the flight, said Jet Rescue, the air ambulance company operating the flight.

“At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors,” the company said.

Several houses and vehicles “were impacted,” Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said at a news conference Friday evening, but added that “we have no reports on the number of fatalities.”

CNN affiliate KYW reported there are several injuries reported on the ground.

“No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified,” Jet Rescue said in a statement. “Our immediate concern is for the patient’s family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground. More information will be released as it becomes available.”

A photo of the twin-engine jet, which has a tail number that indicates it is registered in Mexico, shows it has “Jet Rescue” painted on it. It also has medical logos on its tail and wingtip.

Video from CNN affiliate WPVI showed flames and a large cloud of smoke at the scene as several fire trucks responded to the incident. The fire is under control, Philadelphia Fire said in a post on X on Friday night.

Philadelphia’s emergency management department said roads were closed in the area of Cottman and Bustleton avenues due to the “major incident.”

Nearby, the Northeast Philadelphia Airport was temporarily closed following the crash, but is now reopened, the airport told CNN.

Across the street from the crash, Roosevelt Mall was evacuated, mall spokesperson Kristen Moore told CNN. There were no injuries or damage at the mall, she said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is offering all Commonwealth resources as the emergency response unfolds.

Members of the state’s emergency management agency and transportation department are on the ground, along with 45 state troopers, Shapiro told reporters Friday night. The state’s environmental protection department is also making sure that hazardous materials “are addressed,” Shapiro said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Investigators are on scene, according to US Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the crash, Duffy said in a post on X.

“So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job.”

The plane crash comes as authorities continue their probe into Wednesday’s deadly collision about 150 miles to the northeast in the Washington, DC, area, where an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided over the Potomac River. The jet, flying from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 64 people, while three soldiers were aboard the helicopter. All are presumed dead.

‘Big ball of flames in the sky’

One witness who saw the crash was at work when he noticed “this big ball of flames in the sky,” he told CNN affiliate WPVI.

“I was right here at the job and all I could see is this big ball of flames in the sky. Literally, we heard a loud, loud bang. It shook the entire building, the whole building shook,” Mikey Littlejohn told WPVI.

Another witness, Vadim Osipov, said: “I was in shock. I’m still in shock. Like this is insane.”

Osipov said the incident reminded him of the war in Ukraine, where he is from. “There’s always rockets coming in and stuff like that, then I see things flying.”

Gov. Shapiro said that while Friday’s incident was “an awful aviation disaster,” it shows the unified response of local, state and federal officials.

“We saw neighbor helping neighbor,” he said. “We know that there will be loss in this region and we want to offer our thoughts and our serious prayers for those who are grieving.”

It’s unclear how many homes have been affected by the crash. Mayor Parker said shelter is available for residents who have been affected.

Red Cross Philadelphia said a team of disaster workers is on the scene to assist those who have been displaced.

Sen. Dave McCormick said he is “closely monitoring the tragic situation,” adding that he has reached out to the mayor and local law enforcement to lend “full support.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

