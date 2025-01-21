Harvard University settles two antisemitism lawsuits one day after Trump takes office

By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

(CNN) — One day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, who has said he would “remove the Jew haters” if reelected, Harvard University has settled two lawsuits accusing the Ivy League school of failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitic bullying and harassment on campus.

In the settlement with the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, Jewish Americans for Fairness in Education, and Students Against Antisemitism — a group of six Jewish students — Harvard agreed to make several changes to how it addresses antisemitism on campus.

Among them is adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism when reviewing complaints of antisemitic discrimination and harassment and posting a document online that clarifies people who identify as Jewish and Israeli are covered by the school’s non-discrimination and anti-bullying policies.

Additionally, the school agreed to draft an annual report for the next five years that details its response to discrimination and harassment; hire a point person to consult with on all complaints of antisemitism, and provide training on combating antisemitism for staff who review the complaints.

“Today’s settlement reflects Harvard’s enduring commitment to ensuring our Jewish students, faculty, and staff are embraced, respected, and supported,” a Harvard University spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to strengthen our policies, systems, and operations to combat anti-Semitism and all forms of hate and ensure all members of the Harvard community have the support they need to pursue their academic, research and professional work and feel they belong on our campus and in our classrooms.”

Harvard has come under fire in the past year for how it addresses antisemitic bullying on campus. Much of the criticism and complaints from students and faculty stemmed from the protests and vandalism on campus following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Last year, Harvard received a failing grade from the Jewish civil rights advocacy group Anti-Defamation League for its policies to protect Jewish students from antisemitism on campus.

Since the fall of 2023, the House Education Committee has been investigating campus antisemitism, focusing on how Ivy League universities are combating hate.

In the federal lawsuit filed by the Brandeis Center and Jewish Americans for Fairness in Education last May, the groups alleged Harvard left “cruel anti-Semitic bullying, harassment, and discrimination” unaddressed for years before and after the Hamas attacks.

Students Against Antisemitism filed a separate lawsuit in January 2024 calling Harvard a “bastion of rampant anti Jewish hatred and harassment.”

Kenneth L. Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, said in a statement the organization was “heartened that Harvard has agreed to take numerous important steps necessary to creating a welcoming environment for Jewish students.”

“When fully and faithfully implemented, this agreement will help ensure that Jewish students are able to learn and thrive in an environment free from anti-Semitic hate, discrimination, and harassment,” Marcus said. “We thank those within Harvard, including administrators, faculty, students, and alumni, who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result.”

A spokesperson for Students Against Antisemitism said the settlement shows Harvard is “demonstrating leadership in the fight against antisemitism and in upholding the rights of Jewish students.”

“We appreciate Harvard’s proactive approach to implementing effective long-term changes and its strong commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for every student who pursues their education on Harvard’s campus,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.