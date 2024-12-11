Why it’s OK not to give gifts, World Cup controversy, ‘Conan the Bacterium’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! If you’re feeling overwhelmed by gift giving this holiday season, don’t despair. Plenty of other people are in the same boat. One couple decided to skip Christmas presents altogether, choosing to give each other a weekend getaway.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Conan the Bacterium’: A type of bacteria known for its ability to survive the harshest of extremes can withstand radiation doses 28,000 times greater than those that would kill a human being. Scientists say they’ve discovered its secret weapon.

2️⃣ Cup controversy: Saudi Arabia was officially announced as the host for the 2034 World Cup, but the country’s human-rights record elicited criticism. Some groups warned of an “unimaginable human cost” of the Gulf nation hosting the world’s biggest sporting event.

3️⃣ Cancer culprit: The food you eat may be affecting your body’s ability to fight cancer cells in the colon, according to a new study. The potential source of the problem — often found in ultraprocessed foods — can interfere with your immune system.

4️⃣ Book detectives: Nearly 80 years after the end of World War II, the search for books looted by the Nazis from some of the most respected Jewish libraries and institutions in Europe is gathering momentum. Librarians are thrilled.

5️⃣ Food fight: Chili’s and Applebee’s are having beef with each other over their meal deals. The rival chains have added more value offerings to their menus in recent months as consumers cut back on dining out amid inflationary pressure on their wallets.

Watch this

🚢 Sinking ship: The SS United States is bigger than the Titanic and holds the record for the fastest ocean liner to cross the Atlantic. After sitting dormant and rusted at a Philadelphia pier, the ship is headed to its final home: The bottom of the ocean.

Top headlines

• FBI Director Chris Wray to resign at end of Biden term, clearing way for Trump pick

• Shell casings and fingerprints tie Mangione to scene where CEO was killed, police say

• CNN Poll: Most Americans approve of how Trump is handling his return to the White House

$400 billion

💰 That’s the net worth of Elon Musk, according to Bloomberg, making him the first person ever to cross that mark.

Check this out

🐿️ Stuck squirrel: This image took the top prize in the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Take a look at some of the other hilarious contenders.

Celebrity corner

⭐ Clothes for a cause: Irish actor Paul Mescal, star of “Gladiator II,” is selling some of his shirts, sweaters and boots to raise money for a charity that supports people affected by suicide and self-harm.

Quiz time

🍩 Which doughnut chain was just targeted in a cyberattack?

﻿A. Dunkin’ Donuts

B. Krispy Kreme

C. Tim Hortons

D. Winchell’s Donut House

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🧀 Labor of love: Sevda İyem gets up before dawn to milk her cows by hand outside her home in Turkey’s Kaçkar Mountains. She uses that milk to create new flavors of cheese for visitors at her guesthouse in the hillside hideaway.

Thanks for reading

We'll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Krispy Kreme is struggling to fulfill online orders after it was hit with a cyberattack.

