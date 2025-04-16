How safe it is to fly, Harvard funding freeze, Chinese manufacturers take to TikTok: Catch up on the day’s stories

Morgan Severson, CNN

1️⃣ Aviation anxiety: A mid-air collision over the Potomac River, a Delta Air Lines flight flipping over in Toronto, and a helicopter crashing into the Hudson River. These are the most infamous crashes of the more than 100 incidents that have occurred this year. Airlines say ticket sales have dropped as customers report a fear of flying. Has 2025 been the most dangerous year in the skies? This is what CNN found.

2️⃣ Legit luxury: This past week, Chinese manufacturers took to TikTok, urging Americans to buy luxury goods directly from their factories as a workaround to President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs. The virality of these videos highlights the fear tariffs are causing for American consumers and their reliance on China for goods. However, experts warn these products most likely aren’t the real thing.

3️⃣ Pharmaceutical pollution: Researchers recently discovered that a drug called clobazam impacts salmon migration and shortens the time it takes them to reach the ocean. The drug is commonly found in wastewater and is used to treat epileptic seizures and anxiety. The full extent to which the medication is affecting the species is unknown.

4️⃣ ‘This cancellation will cost lives’: A Harvard professor working on early diagnosis of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) received an email Tuesday from the Department of Health and Human Services informing him that the grant for his research had been canceled. The professor, David Walt, is one of many Harvard researchers impacted after the Trump administration pulled the plug on $2.2 billion in funding over the university’s refusal to bow to policy demands.

5️⃣ Parks in peril: With summer just around the corner, national parks are gearing up for the busy season — but current and former park rangers are concerned. In addition to congested parks, important safety information for visitors may be skipped due to understaffing after the Trump administration ordered a hiring freeze in January, fired over 1,000 national park personnel in February and is currently offering buy-outs and early retirement packages.

• Fed Chair Powell gives starkest warning yet on potential economic consequences of tariffs

• Third Pentagon appointee placed on administrative leave

• Judge finds ‘probable cause exists’ to hold Trump administration in contempt for violating orders on deportation flights

900

That’s about how many Americans lost their lives in a murder-suicide in 1978 in Guyana’s Jonestown. CNN visited what’s left of the land that belonged to a tragic religious cult.

😵‍💫 Adrenaline rush: Have a fear of heights? If so, it probably wouldn’t be a good idea for you to visit the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in China. When construction is finished this summer, the bridge will measure 2,051 feet above river level — making it the tallest bridge in the world.

🎥 Reel-ing regret: “Home Alone 2” director Chris Columbus said he wishes Trump’s cameo in the movie was gone. But he thinks he’d “probably be sent out of the country” if he cut it.

😍 Love story: Alfredo Ovalle and Paula Susarte first caught a glimpse of each other 40 years ago, as Paula stepped off her cruise ship for its scheduled stop on a remote island. At their first meeting, the two didn’t speak, but now they are married. Find out how the two managed to reconnect after their chance encounter.

