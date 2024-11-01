5 Things Special Edition: What you should know about Election Day

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Happy Friday, readers! Whether you consider yourself a political obsessive or you only tune in every four years, it’s important to be informed before heading to your local polling place or mailing in your ballot. In this special edition of 5 Things, we’ll help you brush up with the information a lot of people are asking for in the final sprint to Election Day.

1. Make a plan

The 2024 election is coming down to the wire, so if you’ve been waiting until November 5 to cast your ballot, you’ll need to be prepared. Check your registration status online. Twenty-three states and Washington, DC, allow Election Day voter registration. Next, know your voting location. The site you voted at two or four years ago may have moved. Be sure to bring a photo ID. Rules differ from state to state regarding what forms of identification are acceptable. Finally, expect long lines at many voting locations — and know that what you are wearing could keep you from voting: several states have electioneering laws that prohibit wearing campaign hats, T-shirts or buttons within a certain distance of a polling location.

🇺🇸 Use CNN’s personalized voter handbook to find out the rules and deadlines in your state.

2. Battleground states

The Harris and Trump campaigns are focused on corralling votes in battleground states that could determine the election. Recent CNN polls show Kamala Harris maintains a narrow advantage in two of the three “blue wall” states — Wisconsin and Michigan — that collectively represent her clearest path to an Electoral College victory. But the race is tied in Pennsylvania, the largest electoral prize of the three states. In the critical Southwest battlegrounds of Arizona and Nevada, Harris and Donald Trump run near even in the race for the White House. And in Georgia and North Carolina, it’s also neck and neck. If the vote count is close in key states, like it was in 2020, we probably won’t know the winner on Election Day.

🇺🇸 It takes at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Plot each candidate’s best path to victory with CNN’s Road to 270 map.

3. Compare candidates

A scant 2% of likely voters say they haven’t yet chosen a presidential candidate to support, and another 12% have chosen one but say they could change their minds, a CNN poll conducted by SSRS in late September found. About 41% of likely voters say the economy is the most important issue for them, with protecting democracy second at 21%, immigration at 12% and abortion at 11%. According to the poll, likely voters said they trust Trump over Harris to handle the economy, immigration and foreign policy. On the other hand, likely voters generally favor Harris’ approach on abortion and reproductive rights, uniting the country and protecting democracy.

🇺🇸 View a breakdown of the 2024 presidential candidates here. CNN Politics has outlined Harris’ campaign promises and Trump’s campaign promises.

4. Follow the money

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have ramped up their outreach efforts in the final weeks of the 2024 race to attract both small-dollar donors and wealthy investors. Harris’ political operation has raised $1 billion since entering the race in late July, with the help of targeted messaging on social media and celebrity endorsements. Trump’s team announced collecting roughly $430 million jointly with the Republican Party between July and September. Outside super PACs are also helping Trump to bridge the financial gap. Third-quarter filings show that Elon Musk and other billionaires have plowed tens of millions of dollars into this year’s elections to boost Trump’s White House bid.

🇺🇸 Follow the money: See how much the 2024 candidates have raised.

5. Election misinformation

Election officials are hustling to fight misinformation in real time during the early voting process. This comes as conservatives have been sharing uncorroborated instances of machines flipping votes, claims of widespread fraud in mail ballots and suggestions that election officials are subverting the process if it takes multiple days to count ballots. Social media companies have also stepped back from challenging election misinformation, which has turned some corners of their platforms into hotbeds of conspiracy theories. Many local officials said they will communicate with voters directly should any voting issues arise.

🇺🇸 Watch this video to learn how disinformation is shaping the 2024 election.

TODAY’S NUMBER

﻿35

That’s how many words are in the oath of office, which Harris or Trump will recite at the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

TODAY’S QUOTE

“He always felt that the title of citizen was the highest title in our nation and that the obligation of a citizen was to vote. So, he has done that forever and is excited to keep doing it.”

— Jason Carter, former President Jimmy Carter’s grandson, confirming that his grandfather recently cast an absentee vote for Kamala Harris. At 100 years old, Carter is the oldest living president and is receiving hospice care at his home in Georgia.

AND FINALLY …

Experience the iconic Magic Wall

This election, CNN is bringing the Magic Wall directly to you through the latest version of the CNN mobile app. Explore our interactive map to see which states and counties could make or break the election and get real-time election results starting November 5. Track presidential, Senate and House results while watching CNN live on your connected TV. Download the CNN app to start experiencing the Magic Wall today.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.