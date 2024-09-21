At least 4 killed and ‘dozens’ injured in shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — At least four people were killed and “dozens” more were injured in a mass shooting in one of the most popular entertainment areas in Birmingham, Alabama, Saturday evening, the Birmingham Police Department said.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the Five Points South area, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two men and a woman unresponsive with gunshot wounds, and all three were later pronounced dead on the scene, Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald said. A fourth victim died at an area hospital, he added.

“We believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people,” Fitzgerald said. No suspects were in custody as of early Sunday, he said.

The victims were all out in the open on the sidewalk or on the streets, Fitzgerald said. Detectives are working to determine whether the shooters walked up to the victims or drove by in a vehicle, he added.

Additional gunshot victims were identified in the area, and other victims arrived at local hospitals, Fitzgerald said.

“We have dozens of gunshot victims from this area,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m told at least four of those gunshot victims are life-threatening, the others have various injuries.”

Fitzgerald said police are investigating whether there were “multiple shootings.”

Several enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation, according to Fitzgerald. Birmingham police have asked that businesses in the area provide any surveillance footage they might have, and requested that the public reach out to them with any relevant information.

“Rest assured, we are going to do everything we possibly can to make sure that we uncover, identify and hunt down who was ever responsible for preying on our people,” he said.

Fitzgerald said the mass shootings “have more to do with culture than they do criminality,” adding that “we’re seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

