Prosecutors to provide new information about ‘Asian Doe’ victim in Gilgo Beach serial killings case

(CNN) — Prosecutors are expected to provide new information Monday about a victim referred to as “Asian Doe” in the investigation into Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect Rex Heuermann.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said his office will present the development at a news conference after a court proceeding in Heuermann’s case.

Heuermann, a former New York architect, was taken into custody in July 2023 and has since been charged with murder in the deaths of six women from Long Island communities spanning three decades.

The arrest came after years of searching for the person responsible for a string of unsolved killings targeting women. The bodies of four of the women, who became known as the “Gilgo Four,” were discovered bound with belts or tape and wrapped in burlap along a stretch of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all murder charges and is being held without bail.

His attorney, Michael Brown, told reporters in January that Heuermann maintains his innocence and is looking forward to fighting the charges.

At least 11 sets of human remains have been found on Long Island’s Suffolk County, including those belonging to women Heuermann is accused of killing.

Heuermann has been charged in connection with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla.

Heuermann was charged with the deaths of Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello after his arrest in 2023 and with the death of Brainard-Barnes in January. This summer, officials announced the charges in connection with the deaths of Taylor and Costilla, citing new evidence in the wide-ranging investigation.

During a June court hearing, prosecutors revealed disturbing evidence uncovered during their investigation, including a planning document that outlined detailed strategies for murder.

A Word document Heuermann allegedly created on a laptop in 2000 and modified over several years outlines how to dispose of a body, avoid apprehension and not leave DNA evidence, along with what supplies may be needed to carry out serial murder, according to a bail application.

“This was a planning document used by Heuermann to methodically blueprint and plan out his kills with excruciating detail. His intent was specifically to locate these victims, hunt them down to bring them under his control and to kill them,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a news conference last month.

Other evidence “revealed Heuermann’s significant collection of violent, bondage, and torture pornography, currently dating back to 1994,” according to the bail application.

