Remains of Elijah Vue, Wisconsin toddler missing since February, found in thick wooded area

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — The remains of Elijah Vue, a missing Wisconsin toddler, have been discovered, bringing a tragic end to an almost 7-month-long search.

Elijah’s remains were discovered on September 7 in a “thick wooded area” by a hunter “getting his land ready for the hunting season,” Benjamin Meinnert, Two Rivers chief of police, said at a Friday news conference.

The toddler’s remains were found on private property just over three miles northwest of where he was originally reported missing, Meinnert said. The area had been searched multiple times in the months since Elijah’s disappearance.

DNA testing conducted by the Wisconsin Crime Lab confirmed the remains belonged to Elijah, according to Meinnert.

“This is not the outcome that we hope for,” said the police chief. “The family is devastated. We’re devastated. Our community is devastated.”

Elijah would have celebrated his 4th birthday on August 25, according to the police department.

Elijah was reported missing on February 20 by his caretaker at the time, Jesse Vang, who was in a relationship with his mother, Katrina Baur, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manitowoc County.

Vang told police he noticed Elijah was missing when he woke up from a nap at his home, according to the complaint.

Vang and Baur have pleaded not guilty to felony child neglect and other charges stemming from alleged incidents before the toddler’s disappearance, court records show.

In March, police confirmed Elijah’s red and white plaid blanket had been discovered about 3.7 miles from where he was reported missing.

“What started out as a search for missing boy is now a death investigation,” said Meinnert. “Although we understand your desire for information, we can’t share every detail, and we must maintain the integrity of the investigation.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into Elijah’s death, said Meinnert. The Amber Alert issued for the toddler has now been canceled.

Throughout the months after Elijah’s disappearance, the Two Rivers Police Department offered regular updates on their search for the missing toddler. Their intensive search effort included reviewing more than 10,000 video files; canvassing by land, air and water; conducting dozens of interviews; and following hundreds of leads, Meinnert previously told CNN affiliate WLUK.

“Elijah was a little guy,” added Two Rivers Assistant Chief of Police Melissa Wiesner at the Friday news conference. “But he left a huge impact on all of us.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.