Authorities work to identify human remains found in concrete ‘bunker’ under missing California couple’s neighbor’s home

(CNN) — Authorities investigating the disappearance of a California couple are working to identify human remains found in bags in a concrete “bunker” underneath the mobile home of the couple’s neighbor at a nudist resort.

Police have arrested the neighbor, Michael Royce Sparks, 62, on suspicion of killing the couple, Daniel and Stephanie Menard, who had not been seen since August 24, according to the Redlands police.

The unidentified remains were found under the suspect’s home Friday by members of the Redlands Fire Department after cadaver dogs indicated “the presence of at least one body” at the property, Redlands Police Department spokesman Carl Baker said Friday. The coroner’s office is working to identify the remains, according to Baker.

Police did not provide further details on the remains as work was set to continue Saturday to remove evidence from the space under the home.

“We believe that Dan and Stephanie are deceased. I can’t confirm that,” Barker said at a news conference. “We’ve located human remains. I can’t verify that that’s Dan and Stephanie, and without verifying that we don’t have physical evidence that they’re deceased.”

Police on Thursday tore into the suspect’s home using a battering ram and searched for him with video equipment before finding Sparks “under the home” at about 9:30 p.m. They ran a camera that the city uses to evaluate sewer blockages into the 5-feet deep concrete space under the home, Baker said.

Sparks was armed with a rifle and had barricaded himself in the home, forcing officers to remove the entire front wall of the house, Baker said. He attempted to shoot himself when officers discovered him but his weapon misfired, Baker added.

“He surrendered voluntarily. I won’t say he’s been cooperative,” Baker said, adding there had been “lengthy negotiations” with Sparks.

Sparks is set to appear in court Tuesday and is ineligible for bail, jail records show. He has not spoken to law enforcement since his arrest, Baker said.

CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Sparks or locate family members.

Because the space showed signs of potential collapse, heavy equipment will be brought in on Saturday morning to remove debris and ensure it’s safe before authorities continue searching for evidence, the Redlands Police Department said on Facebook.

The Menards’ unlocked car was found near their house

Daniel Menard was 79 and his wife 73, CNN affiliate KCAL reported. Daniel suffered from dementia and was diabetic, the police department said on Facebook.

Irene Engkraf, who identified herself as a concerned neighbor who called the police, told reporters ahead of the Friday news conference that she and the couple usually attended Sunday church service together. But last Sunday, the couple didn’t turn up for church and she saw their car sitting “abandoned.”

Their unlocked car was found near their house at the Olive Dell Ranch, which is described as “Southern California’s favorite nudist resort for families and couples.”

Using a spare key to enter the Menards’ home, Engkraf saw Stephanie’s purse and both of the Menards’ phones. Then she called 911 and started calling hospitals, searching for news of her friends.

When they were following up on the missing person’s report, police say they received a tip alleging the neighbor was involved. Engkraf described the suspect as a “loner” who “didn’t socialize so much.”

“We obtained a search warrant to try to locate and contact the suspect,” Baker said Thursday. “He was not responding to our efforts to have him come out.”

Redlands police locked down the suspect’s house in the Olive Dell Ranch RV Park, about 65 miles east of Los Angeles.

Friends express confusion about the couple’s disappearance

Engkraf said “it felt so odd not to have them sitting right next to me” at their usual Wednesday Bible study. “But I know God’s with them. He’s with them wherever they are.”

Tammie Wilkerson, another member of the community, told CNN affiliate KABC she was aware of tension between Sparks and the Menards.

“When I first moved here, he told me how much he hated them, and he hated Dan specifically because Dan would cut the tree … trim the tree down,” she said.

Wilkerson called the Menards “very sweet people” and said “there’s no way” they could have walked away from their car.

“There’s not a mean bone in their body at all, which makes this very confusing,” Wilkerson said.

“I just want them back,” longtime friend Sandy Marinelli told CNN affiliate KCAL. “They don’t deserve this. … They’re just good people. They go to church. They don’t deserve any of this.”

