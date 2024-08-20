‘Several opportunities’ to prevent Maine mass shooting were missed, commission finds

By Dakin Andone and Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — An independent commission tasked with reviewing the shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, last year found the local sheriff’s office and leaders of the gunman’s Army Reserve Unit failed to take actions that might have “changed the course of events.”

While Robert Card was “solely responsible” for the shootings – which left 18 people dead and 13 others wounded across two scenes – the commission’s final report found the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office had probable cause to use Maine’s yellow flag law to begin the process of securing the gunman’s firearms in September 2023, the month prior to the shooting, but did not.

Additionally, the commission determined the leaders of Card’s Army Reserve Unit ignored recommendations by Card’s mental health providers to ensure weapons were removed from his home. The commanding officers also did not share with the sheriff’s office the totality of information about Card’s troubling behavior, which might have prompted them to change their approach, the report said.

CNN has reached out to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

