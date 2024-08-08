‘Cruisezilla’ ships, ancient cave vandal, advice for expats: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

A new report from the CDC highlights the importance of getting routine childhood vaccinations. The shots have prevented more than 500 million illnesses and 1 million deaths in the United States since 1994, the federal health agency said.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Cruisezilla’: Cruise ships have doubled in size during the past two decades, which could lead to even bigger vessels sailing our oceans in the future and bringing potential problems, a new report warned. If the growth rate continues, ships in 2050 could be nearly eight times larger than the Titanic.

2️⃣ Expat advice: Brett Andrews and Jen Barnett spent five years researching their move abroad and decided to turn their experience into a new business venture. Expatsi helps people sort through the complicated process of moving overseas.

3️⃣ Risky additive: Consuming a drink with this artificial sweetener more than doubled the risk of blood clots in 10 healthy people, according to a new pilot study. Clots can travel to the heart, triggering a heart attack, or to the brain, triggering a stroke.

4️⃣ Hot streak ends: Earth’s string of 13 straight months with a new average heat record ended in July along with the El Niño climate pattern. But experts say this doesn’t change anything about the threat posed by climate change.

5️⃣ Cave vandal: In the latest twist on tourists behaving badly, Spanish authorities are investigating a man accused of damaging cave paintings that are thousands of years old by pouring water on them so he could take better photos to post on social media.

Watch this

🐈 Turkish delight: Cats rule Istanbul, from cafes to bars to the subway and everywhere in between. Their adoring fans even opened a museum dedicated to street felines.

Top headlines

• Trump and Harris agree to debate on ABC on September 10, network says

• Tropical Storm Debby spawns deadly tornado and life-threatening flooding

• Mortgage rates plunge to lowest level in more than a year

102

🥄 That’s how many spoons were used to make a halter top worn by Cate Blanchett. The Oscar-winning actress showed off the cutlery couture on the “Borderlands” red carpet. Check out her saucy look.

Check this out

🔍 Fashion statement: Team USA shot put star Raven Saunders isn’t shy about standing out and wore a mask and sunglasses along with purple and green hair while competing at the Olympics. “I want to encourage other women,” Saunders said.

Quotable

📖 An open book: The legendary star isn’t mincing any words on how she feels about other people telling her life story. She plans to write a memoir covering everything from her battle with substance abuse to her high-profile marriages.

Celebrity corner

⭐ New series: Michelle Pfeiffer will star in and executive produce the “Yellowstone” spinoff “Madison,” a project about grief and human connection that follows a New York City family living in rural Montana.

Quiz time

✈️ Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, started his job today. Where is the troubled aerospace company’s headquarters located?

A. Seattle

B. Chicago

C. Austin, Texas

D. Arlington, Virginia

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Olympics update

😷 ‘I’ve run with worse conditions’: After his stunning defeat in the 200-meter race, Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles said he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. Lyles earned the bronze medal.

Good vibes

🇺🇦 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh dedicated her high jump gold medal at the Paris Olympics to the hundreds of athletes and coaches who have died since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two years ago.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Boeing moved its corporate headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, in 2022. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things.

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.