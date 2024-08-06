5.2 magnitude earthquake rumbles through Los Angeles area

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Lamont, California, on Tuesday night and rumbled through a broad stretch of Southern California, including Los Angeles.

The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake’s epicenter hit about 15 miles southwest of Lamont – and roughly 25 miles south of Bakersfield – around 9:09 p.m. PT. The survey earlier rated the earthquake a 5.3 magnitude but later downgraded it to 5.2.

At least 30 smaller quakes – ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.5 – were recorded in the area over the next hour, according to the US Geological Survey.

About 100 miles to the southeast, no significant infrastructure damage or injuries were noted in Los Angeles, according to the city’s fire department, which sent people from its fire stations to survey whether the area was impacted.

The US Geological Survey indicated the main quake presented a low likelihood of casualties or damage, giving it a “green” alert in its PAGER system, which provides fatality and economic loss estimates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

