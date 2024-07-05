2 ‘dangerous’ inmates escape Mississippi jail

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Two inmates being held on murder charges escaped from the Claiborne County Detention Center in Mississippi early Friday morning and are “considered to be dangerous,” police say.

The escape happened around 2:20 a.m., the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department said in a release, and residents are being urged to take “necessary precautions.”

The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Tyrekennel Collins and 18-year-old Dezarrious Johnson. The sheriff’s department told CNN the two were not armed and escaped on foot amid “repair issues” at the detention facility.

Collins and Johnson were being held on murder charges out of Copiah and Jefferson counties respectively.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tyrekennel Collins or Dezarrious Johnson is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department immediately. The safety of the public is our highest priority, and we appreciate the community’s cooperation in this matter,” the sheriff’s department said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.