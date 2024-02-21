Alan Greenspan Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the life of former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan.

Personal

Birth date: March 6, 1926

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Alan Greenspan

Father: Herbert Greenspan, stockbroker

Mother: Rose (Goldsmith) Greenspan

Marriages: Andrea Mitchell (1997-present); Joan Mitchell (1952-1953, annulled)

Education: New York University, B.S., 1948; New York University, M.A., 1950; New York University, Ph.D., 1977

Other Facts

Studied music at Juilliard and toured the country playing tenor sax and clarinet with The Henry Jerome Orchestra.

Was a close friend of writer Ayn Rand.

Timeline

1948-1953 – Works at the National Industrial Conference Board.

1953 – Opens economic consulting firm Townsend-Greenspan & Co. with William Townsend.

1968 – Volunteers for the Richard Nixon presidential campaign.

1974-1977 – Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

1977-1987 – After Jimmy Carter is inaugurated as president, Greenspan returns to Townsend-Greenspan & Co.

1981-1983 – Chairman of the National Commission on Social Security Reform.

June 2, 1987 – Is nominated to be chairman of the Federal Reserve by President Ronald Reagan.

July 31, 1987 – Townsend-Greenspan & Co. formally closes.

August 11, 1987 – Is sworn in as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

September 26, 2002 – Receives the honorary title Knight of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II.

November 9, 2005 – Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush.

January 31, 2006 – Retires as Federal Reserve chairman.

2006 – Opens the consulting firm Greenspan Associates.

September 17, 2007 – Greenspan’s book, “The Age of Turbulence: Adventures in a New World,” is published.

October 22, 2013 – Greenspan’s book, “The Map and the Territory: Risk, Human Nature, and the Future of Forecasting,” is published.

October 2018 – “Capitalism in America: A History,” a book written by Greenspan and Adrian Wooldridge, is published.

