North Dakota senator’s son faces new homicide charge in crash that killed a sheriff’s deputy, records show

(CNN) — The son of North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer is facing a new charge of homicide while fleeing a peace officer after authorities say he was involved in a car chase that ended in the death of a sheriff’s deputy, court records show.

Ian Cramer, 42, was initially charged with manslaughter in connection to the December 6 incident, in which he is accused of fleeing from law enforcement and crashing into an unoccupied patrol vehicle that then struck and killed a deputy who standing behind the car, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The pursuit began when law enforcement in Hazen – a city about 70 miles northwest of Bismarck – approached Cramer, who was driving a Chevy Tahoe that had been reported stolen in Bismarck, and Cramer fled, the highway patrol said.

During the chase, Cramer crashed into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was parked on the side of the road, the release says.

Mercer County Deputy Paul Martin, 53, was standing outside the vehicle and about to deploy a tire deflation device to end the pursuit, highway patrol said. “The impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into the deputy, killing him,” highway patrol said.

Cramer has also been charged with the felony offenses of preventing arrest, reckless endangerment and fleeing from an officer during the commission of a felony, court records show. He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine and an infraction for possession of marijuana.

CNN has sought comment from Cramer’s attorney. His next scheduled court appearance is December 18.

Sen. Cramer said in a statement last week his son suffers from “serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.”

On Wednesday, the senator’s wife, Kris, was taking Ian Cramer an emergency room in Bismark, he said.

“When she got out of our vehicle, Ian jumped into the driver’s seat and fled,” Sen. Cramer said.

The senator said the family was able to track the car through his wife’s cell phone and help officers locate his son.

“We grieve especially for the family of the hero who tried to help Ian, and we pray for our gracious God to show up as He always does in tragedy,” Sen. Cramer said.

Martin, who was an 18-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, is survived by his wife and three children.

“NDHP honors the memory and sacrifice of Mercer County Deputy Paul Martin and sends condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Mercer County community,” NDHP said in a statement on Facebook.

