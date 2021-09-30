World Bank leader arrives in Sudan, 1st visit in 50 years

AP National News

CAIRO (AP) — The head of the World Bank has arrived in Sudan, from where he will give a virtual address to the annual meetings of the financial institution and the International Monetary Fund. David Malpass landed in Khartoum late Wednesday in the first visit for a World Bank president to the East African nation in more than 50 years, according to the prime minister’s office. Malpass met with Premier Abdalla Hamdok and Finance Minister Gibreil Ibrahim, who hailed the visit as a sign that Sudan’s integration into the international community “is progressing in strides,” Hamdok’s office said.