WATCH LIVE: Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral Ceremony

Washington, DC (CNN) — A state funeral to honor former President Jimmy Carter will take place on Thursday, January 9, at the Washington National Cathedral.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver the eulogy at the service, according to a statement from the White House on Monday. This will be a poignant moment for President Biden, who has long regarded Carter as a close friend and ally. Additionally, President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed his intention to attend the ceremony, as announced during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Carter, the 39th president of the United States, passed away last month in Georgia at the age of 98. He was the longest-living former U.S. president and the first to reach the age of 100. Throughout his presidency, Carter was instrumental in advancing significant foreign policy initiatives, including the Camp David Accords, which brokered a peace agreement between Israel and Egypt; the normalization of diplomatic relations with China; and the negotiation of treaties that transferred control of the Panama Canal from the United States to Panama.

ABC News will be airing coverage of events in Washington and Plains, GA, as the nation pays tribute to former President Jimmy Carter on Thursday, January 9.

This browser does not support Iframe

Timeline of Events for the State Funeral of Former President Jimmy Carter – Thursday, January 9 (Pacific Standard Time)