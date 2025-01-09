WATCH LIVE: Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral Ceremony
Washington, DC (CNN) — A state funeral to honor former President Jimmy Carter will take place on Thursday, January 9, at the Washington National Cathedral.
President Joe Biden is set to deliver the eulogy at the service, according to a statement from the White House on Monday. This will be a poignant moment for President Biden, who has long regarded Carter as a close friend and ally. Additionally, President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed his intention to attend the ceremony, as announced during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Carter, the 39th president of the United States, passed away last month in Georgia at the age of 98. He was the longest-living former U.S. president and the first to reach the age of 100. Throughout his presidency, Carter was instrumental in advancing significant foreign policy initiatives, including the Camp David Accords, which brokered a peace agreement between Israel and Egypt; the normalization of diplomatic relations with China; and the negotiation of treaties that transferred control of the Panama Canal from the United States to Panama.
ABC News will be airing coverage of events in Washington and Plains, GA, as the nation pays tribute to former President Jimmy Carter on Thursday, January 9.
Timeline of Events for the State Funeral of Former President Jimmy Carter – Thursday, January 9 (Pacific Standard Time)
- 4:00 a.m. PT: Lying in state concludes.
- 5:45 a.m. PT: Departure of the Carter family from Blair House via motorcade.
- 6:00 a.m. PT: Departure ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
- 6:15 a.m. PT: Motorcade departs for Washington National Cathedral.
- 6:30 a.m. PT: Arrival of Carter’s remains and family at the Washington National Cathedral.
- 6:55 a.m. PT: Carter’s remains are brought into the cathedral during a brief arrival ceremony.
- 7:00 a.m. PT: National funeral service begins.
- 8:00 a.m. PT: Departure from the Washington National Cathedral.
- 8:15 a.m. PT: Motorcade departs for Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
- 8:45 a.m. PT: Arrival at Joint Base Andrews, where Carter’s remains and family board Special Air Mission 39.
- 9:15 a.m. PT: Special Air Mission 39 departs for Lawson Army Airfield, Fort Moore, Georgia.
- 11:00 a.m. PT: Arrival at Lawson Army Airfield; Carter’s remains are transferred to the hearse.
- 11:30 a.m. PT: Motorcade departs for Maranatha Baptist Church, Plains, Georgia.
- 12:30 p.m. PT: Arrival ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
- 12:45 p.m. PT: Private funeral service.
- 1:30 p.m. PT: Departure from Maranatha Baptist Church.
- 1:45 p.m. PT: Motorcade travels through downtown Plains; the public is invited to line the route as Carter’s remains are escorted through his hometown.
- 2:20 p.m. PT: Motorcade arrives at Carter’s residence for private interment. The U.S. Navy will conduct a missing man formation flyover in honor of Carter’s naval service and his time as Commander-in-Chief.