Outgoing North Carolina governor commutes 15 death row sentences

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In one of his final acts in office, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has commuted the death sentences of 15 men convicted of murder to life in prison without parole. The outgoing Democratic governor said Tuesday that he made the decisions after what he called “thorough review, reflection, and prayer.” North Carolina had 136 death row offenders before Tuesday. Cooper’s office had received clemency petitions from 89 of those prisoners. North Carolina is one of 27 states that have the death penalty as a criminal punishment, but an execution hasn’t been carried out in the state since 2006. Cooper will give way to Gov.-elect Josh Stein on Wednesday.

