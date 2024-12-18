Government funding to run out unless Speaker Mike Johnson finds support for bill
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rushing to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson is scrambling to salvage a stopgap measure to keep federal offices running into March despite an onslaught of opposition from hard-right conservatives led by President-elect Donald Trump-ally billionaire Elon Musk. It doesn’t help that the package includes the first pay raise for lawmakers in years. Rank-and-file lawmakers decried the massive 1,500-page bill over its increased spending. A number of Republicans were waiting for President-elect Donald Trump to signal whether they should vote yes or no. Federal funding runs out at midnight Friday. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the sooner Congress acts, the better.