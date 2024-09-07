Skip to Content
2-year-old boy fatally stabbed by older brother in Chicago-area home, police say

Published 6:58 am

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy has been stabbed to death by his 6-year-old brother in Joliet, Illinois. Joliet police say the child suffered multiple stab wounds from a kitchen knife inside a home Friday afternoon and later was pronounced dead at a hospital. Their mother called 911. WLS-TV reports Saturday that police said she told officers she was at the home, but in a different room at the time of the stabbing. Police said the Department of Children and Family Services has been notified and the victim’s family is cooperating with investigators.

Associated Press

