2-year-old boy fatally stabbed by older brother in Chicago-area home, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy has been stabbed to death by his 6-year-old brother in Joliet, Illinois. Joliet police say the child suffered multiple stab wounds from a kitchen knife inside a home Friday afternoon and later was pronounced dead at a hospital. Their mother called 911. WLS-TV reports Saturday that police said she told officers she was at the home, but in a different room at the time of the stabbing. Police said the Department of Children and Family Services has been notified and the victim’s family is cooperating with investigators.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.