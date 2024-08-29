Colorado man convicted of kidnapping a housekeeper on Michael Bloomberg’s ranch

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Federal jurors in Cheyenne have found a Colorado man guilty of kidnapping a woman on a ranch owned by Michael Bloomberg. Fifty-one-year-old Joseph Beecher faces seven years to life in prison after he was convicted Wednesday on kidnapping, carjacking and firearm charges. Authorities allege Beecher sought to kill the media mogul and former New York City mayor. His motivation is unclear. Beecher didn’t find Bloomberg and instead kidnapped a housekeeper at the ranch, ordering her to drive him to Denver and then Cheyenne. Police found the two at a motel and rescued the woman unharmed early the next day.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.