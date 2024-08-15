A 1-year-old Virginia girl abducted by father is dead after they crashed in Maryland, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH. Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 1-year-old girl is dead after she and two brothers were abducted by their father. Police say Virginia Beach officers found a woman and another child with multiple stab wounds Wednesday night, and determined that Dana Plummer stabbed them before fleeing with the 1-year-old and his 7- and 5-year-old sons. An Amber Alert helped locate the vehicle Thursday and Virginia State Police tried to stop them but the driver went into Maryland with police in pursuit. Then the driver lost control and crashed. Plummer was arrested. The 1-year-old girl died. The other family members are in stable condition.

