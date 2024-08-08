Suspected Houthi rocket-propelled grenade attack targets ship off Yemen, authorities say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted a ship in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait that links the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea. That’s according to the British military, which said the ship targeted Thursday was safe and continuing to its next port of call. The Houthis did not immediately claim the assault, though it follows a monthslong campaign by the rebels targeting shipping through the Red Sea corridor over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. After a recent two-week pause, their attacks have resumed following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, the Houthis’ main benefactor, amid renewed concerns over the war breaking out into a regional conflict.

