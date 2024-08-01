West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice in fight to keep historic hotel amid U.S. Senate campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican Gov. Jim Justice is not only running for the U.S. Senate. He’s also struggling to keep his iconic Greenbrier Hotel. A legal notice announcing a public auction for the luxury resort due to unpaid debts was publicized in the West Virginia Daily News. It’s only the latest of the Justice family’s financial woes. The governor’s lawyer Bob Wolford gave a statement to West Virginia MetroNews accusing lender JPMorgan Chase Bank of aligning with the Democrats “to undermine the next Republican Senator from West Virginia.” The resort near White Sulphur Springs has hosted U.S. presidents and royalty. Justice bought it out of bankruptcy in 2009.

