French rugby federation suspends Jaminet after racist remark in viral video

PARIS (AP) — The French rugby federation has suspended fullback Melvyn Jaminet from the national team after a video surfaced of the player making a racist remark. He later apologized. The federation condemned the comments as contrary to the sport’s values and said Jaminet is “sidelined with immediate effect, and will leave the French squad gathered in Argentina.” The video, shared by French lawmaker Sébastien Delogu, shows Jaminet saying he would head butt “the first Arab” he met. Although the post was removed from Jaminet’s social media, he later apologized on Instagram. Jaminet, 25, has earned 20 caps for France. He kicked a long-range penalty Saturday in the first test against host Argentina, which France won 28-13.

