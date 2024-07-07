Essence Festival wraps up a 4-day celebration of Black culture

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Essence Festival of Culture is ending in New Orleans with performances by Janet Jackson and a special tribute to Frankie Beverly & Maze. That’s the same soul band that closed the festival for its first 15 years. This year marks the 30th time the event has brought together people from all walks of life and from around the world. It’s the nation’s largest annual celebration of Black culture and it ends Sunday. Essence Ventures’ chief of staff says the festival helps connect the global Black community by highlighting cultures from Africa, Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean.

