Two COVID-19 clusters prompt Queen’s Medical Center to change up procedures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Queen’s Medical Center is battling two COVID-19 clusters, causing them to change up procedures.

Officials say they’re expanding the number of clinicians available to contact patients, according to a statement released to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

Last week, the hospital reported an initial cluster of 27 caregivers and 12 patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a hospital spokesperson, the outbreak started with one patient two weeks prior. Since then, 11 more patients have tested positive.

Hospital officials say all those who tested positive are in quarantine and receiving appropriate care.

According to the Star Advertiser, more than 65% of employees and over 70% of physicians have been vaccinated.

