How to Ring in the New Year with the Perfect Pop of Champagne!

December 29, 2025 5:09 pm
Published 5:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – And just like that, 2026 is nearly here and wine expert Jamie Knee is back with your News Channel to talk all things bubbly.

With her, she brings a variety of sparkling wines and champagne – each one perfect for your New Years celebrations.

From non-alcoholic to high-end, from award-winners to local vineyards – whatever your preference – Jamie Knee has got you covered.

For more about Jamie Knee visit her site, Petite Wine Traveler.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

