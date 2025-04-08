Skip to Content
Los Olivos winegrowers are celebrating “Down to Earth” month by highlighting their hard working sheep

Published 10:49 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — California winegrowers are celebrating "Down to Earth" month and encourage people to explore wines grown and made with sustainable practices. Alice Anderson of Amevive Winery in Los Olivos stopped by the Morning News.

She brought her sheep Duchess and her lamb Dumpling with her. They are the hard working animals that work to clear the brush and leaves at vineyards, working to reduce the presence of heavy machinery and chemicals.

For more information, visit: https://amevivewine.com/.

