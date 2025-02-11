Film “Fine Young Men” set to premiere at SBIFF tackles Machismo culture

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Director and star of the movie Hombre Íntegros (Fine Young Men) came on The Morning Show to preview their film that will have special screenings this week at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The film directed by Alejandro Andrade Pease and starring Andrés Ravo highlights the struggle of a young man who is scared of openly being himself in an hypermasculine, or machismo school environment.

Pease took inspiration for the film from his own experience, having attended a school similar to one portrayed in the film.

"Me and the other screenwriter we were together in a school like that. And we could see a lot of of things that affected us and they are still in teenagers' lives now like racism, homophobia, classism" said Pease. "So we wanted to talk about that and and how in a young person's life this environment can really [lead them] to do really awful things."

In the movie, societal standards and dynamics overpower teenage Alf who falls victim to toxic masculinity.

Actor Andrés Ravo, who played Alf spoke on this issue.

"Unfortunately I think they're not only themes in the Latino culture. I think they're everywhere, so I think the movie reflects that and it's for the people to think about their lives and how this affects us all as a society. The victims of this machismo are mainly women and people from the diversity, but also men, you know, cause the society.

Hombre Íntegros (Fine Young Men) will be showing today at the SBIFF Film Center at 3:20pm and Thursday at the SBIFF Riveria Theatre at 12pm.

You can find the complete festival schedule at https://sbiff.org