Dance and Fitness Instructor Leslie Sokol brings her cool moves to The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Having fun while working doesn't have to be boring, and it certainly doesn't have an age limit.

Leslie Soko, Founder of the Adult Dance and Fitness program called "For the Young at Heart" stopped by the Morning News Wednesday. She explained how she has been working with seniors in retirement communities in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Sokol has been a dance and fitness instructor for 40 years. She even showed Morning News Anchor Christa Kurkjian some dance moves.

For more information, visit: https://www.lesliesokolsdance.com/.