Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

Former Morning News host Robin Norwood stops by TV Hill to discuss re-release of book ‘Women Who Love Too Much’

Robin Norwood
By
New
Published 6:57 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Robin Norwood, a former Morning News host for Your News Channel, returns to TV Hill on Tuesday as a guest to discuss the re-release of her best-selling book: Women Who Love Too Much.

A book signing for this re-release took place Wednesday, July 10, at Chaucer's Books.

In addition to being an author, Robin also hosts a podcast called Sensationally Silver: A State of Mind - Conversations with extraordinary, ordinary persons of ageHer team mentioned she also owns a business, Sensationally Silver, a hair care product line specifically formulated for people with naturally grey and white hair.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Morning news
Morning News Guest Segments
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content