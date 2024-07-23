Former Morning News host Robin Norwood stops by TV Hill to discuss re-release of book ‘Women Who Love Too Much’

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Robin Norwood, a former Morning News host for Your News Channel, returns to TV Hill on Tuesday as a guest to discuss the re-release of her best-selling book: Women Who Love Too Much.

A book signing for this re-release took place Wednesday, July 10, at Chaucer's Books.

In addition to being an author, Robin also hosts a podcast called Sensationally Silver: A State of Mind - Conversations with extraordinary, ordinary persons of age. Her team mentioned she also owns a business, Sensationally Silver, a hair care product line specifically formulated for people with naturally grey and white hair.