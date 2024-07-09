The Theatre Group at SBCC kicks off new season with Legally Blonde musical

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College is opening its 2024-2025 season this week and the musical Legally Blonde is first up.

Cast members Nik Valinsky who plays Emmett and Cambria Metzinger who plays Elle Woods stopped by The Morning News Tuesday morning. They talked about the difference between the musical and the original movie, what the behind-the-scenes preparations have been, and what they're looking forward to most.

There is a soft opening Wednesday, July 10th and the official opening night on Friday, July 12th. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.theatregroupsbcc.com/current-season/legally-blonde.