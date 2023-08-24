Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Humane joins the Morning Show with puppies up for adoption

Published 11:43 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Dori Villalon, Chief Operating Officer for Santa Barbara Humane, joined our Morning Show this morning with three adorable furry friends.

Meet Tic, Tac and Toe, three puppies who are part of a group of 13 dogs recently transferred to SB Humane from an overcrowded shelter.

Villalon said their Santa Barbara Campus currently has over 30 dogs available for adoption with lots of breeds and sizes, and everyone is friendly and ready to join a family.

The adoption hours are 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.

The non-profit's first-ever first gala is coming up on Sept. 9 at the Hilton Beachfront Resort. Tickets are still available, but going fast. For tickets and more info, visit: SBHumane.org.

Villalon said they will be at the Pacific Pride Festival on Saturday, so stop by the booth and say hi.

In addition, Villalon said Sunday is the Best in Show Dog Show at Rosewood Miramar Beach from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., anyone is welcome to stop by with their dog and maybe win some prizes.

