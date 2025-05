Parts of King City, Soledad, and Greenfield reported feeling weak to light shaking.

The quake struck around 2:11 a.m. in the Pinnacles area.

PINNACLES, Calif. (KION) -- According to USGS, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Pinnacles early Thursday morning.

