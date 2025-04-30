Skip to Content
Monterey County

Vehicle versus Train Reported Causes Diesel Spill in Monterey County

Published 11:43 am

ROYAL OAKS, Calif. (KION) -- The California Highway Patrol has confirmed a vehicle versus train in Royal Oaks with no injuries reported so far.

The accident happened around 3:25 p.m. off San Juan Road. According to North County Fire, a fuel leak happened from one of the train cars but has since been contained. County officials confirming that none of the diesel or gas reached the neighboring agriculture fields.

Union Pacific will be handling the investigation. The County of Monterey Environmental Health Staff has been on site since the crash. The county says that the company has sent for a Hazmat team coming in from the central valley, and County Environmental Health Staff will remain on site to oversee the additional clean up and removal efforts

This is a developing story.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

